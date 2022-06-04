Indiana AG Rokita responds to Indiana Supreme Court decision in Holcomb v. Bray

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita:

Late yesterday, Attorney General Todd Rokita issued the following statement in a response to the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling in the Holcomb v. Bray case:

“The Indiana Supreme Court provided answers to several areas of the law that the governor questioned. But in doing so, the court became a legislature today by overriding the intent of those who are directly elected by the people. The good news is the General Assembly can correct this. Fortunately, the court rejected the governor’s claim that the legislature could meet only once a year unless the governor — and only the governor — calls them into session. We will continue to fight for Hoosiers and to protect their liberties.”

Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita

