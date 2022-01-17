Miners win GCI for 8th time in a row, 87-49, over Shakamak

The Miner Boys’ Basketball Team won the Greene County Invitational for eighth time in a row, 87-49, over Shakamak. Some photo highlights from the game include: (1.) Joey Hart right under the basket for the score, (2.) Logan Webb getting a foul, (3.) Joey Hart after a dunk on the Lakers, (4.) Lots of work under the basket for the Miners, including by Drew Smith, and (5.) Miners celebrate the big win!

Featured photo shows the Miners huddle up for a photo after the win. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography. For high-resolution files and prints, visit the online ordering available here.

Like this: Like Loading...