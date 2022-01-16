Mooresville man arrested for possession of child pornography

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Thursday morning, January 13th, 2022, Troopers from the Bloomington District and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested a Mooresville man for Distribution of Child Pornography and nine other Felony charges.

The investigation began in October 2021 when Trooper Robert Whyte received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber tip about suspected child pornography being sent from one Snapchat social media account to another. Trp. Whyte served a search warrant on the Snapchat account and uncovered four more instances where child pornography had been sent. The investigation by Trp. Whyte identified Bryson Morris, age 20 years old, of Mooresville as the suspect in the investigation.

ISP units went to Mr. Morris’s residence and served a search warrant to collect his electronics and interview Mr. Morris. During the interview, his phone was electronically searched and investigators located more images of child pornography.

Bryson Morris was arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail for the following charges,

35-42-4-4 Distribution of Child Pornography (Level 4 Felony)

35-42-4-4 Possession of Child Pornography, Image Contains Bondage (Level 5 Felony)

35-42-4-4 Possession of Child Pornography, Image Depicts Child Under 12 Years of Age (Level 5 Felony) 2 counts

35-42-4-4 Possession of Child Pornography (Level 5 Felony) 4 counts

An arrest photo may be obtained from the Morgan County Jail.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Assisting Indiana State Police were the Lawrence County Prosecutors Office, Morgan County Prosecutors Office, and Mooresville Police Department.

