First legislative update on 2022 Indiana Legislature on Saturday, January 22nd

The public is invited to an online legislative update to be held Saturday, January 22nd, from 9:30-11 a.m., on Zoom. The event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Bloomington-Monroe County, the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters of Brown County, and the Brown County Chamber of Commerce.

State Senators Erich Koch (District 44) and Shelli Yoder (District 40), and State Representatives Jeff Ellington (District 62), Bob Heaton (District 46), Chris May (District 55), Peggy Mayfield (District 60), and Matt Pierce (District 61) representing Monroe and Brown Counties have been invited to report on their work and priorities for the current session of the Indiana General Assembly and to take questions from attendees.

To register for the Zoom meeting, go to https://lwv-bmc.org/legis-update. All legislative updates are free and open to the public. Questions should be framed to elicit general information and to enable any of the legislators to weigh in, as well.

This is the first of three planned legislative updates sponsored by the leagues and the chambers on Zoom. Subsequent updates are scheduled for February 12th and March 26th, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. All sessions will be recorded by Community Access Television Services through the Monroe County Public Library, with the video available on the CATS website and at https://lwv-bmc.org/legis-update shortly after each session.

The work of the Indiana General Assembly can be followed on its website, http://iga.in.gov, which provides a wealth of information and offers the possibility to track the progress of individual bills.

Featured photo was a submitted photo of a pre-Covid19 event.

