Talking microwave draws attention from local police, ends in drug bust

Reportedly, a spat between neighbors at Allen’s Motel led to a Linton woman calling 911, which eventually landed her in jail herself after telling the officers who appeared at the west-side motel that her microwave was talking to her.

Officers were invited inside to check out the animated appliance. Given drug-use was now thought likely, they responded with asking the resident for permission to search her motel room. After permission was given, a clear glass smoking device with residue field-testing positive for methamphetamine was discovered, along with zip-lock bag of a white, crystal-like substance, a set of scales, calibrating weights, numerous plastic bags, and another two bags containing a plant-like material.

The resident, Christi Mathis, age 43, of Linton was arrested for:

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony;

Controlled substance dealing, a Class A misdemeanor;

Possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and,

Possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Mathis later admitted to officers that the pipe was hers, according to probable cause affidavit filed in the case. She also admitted that she sells weed, a “couple grams here-and-there.”

Readers are cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

