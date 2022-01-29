Farmersburg man arrested for DUI with three children in the vehicle 

Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Sullivan County on this past Thursday afternoon, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Sergeant Kris Fitzgerald was patrolling near County Road 900 North at County Road 200 East when he observed a male and three young children walking down the road attempting to flag down traffic. Sergeant Fitzgerald stopped to check on their welfare. The male stated that his vehicle was stuck and that they were walking home to Farmersburg.

Sergeant Fitzgerald immediately put the children, ranging in ages from six to eleven, in the backseat of his commission for warmth. The male subject, who was identified as Donald F. Barron, age 30, of Farmersburg, Indiana, took a seat in the front passenger side. While attempting to locate Barron’s vehicle, which was nearby, Sergeant Fitzgerald observed signs of impairment.

Barron was administered several field sobriety tests, in which he failed, and he then submitted to a certified chemical test that showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%. Barron was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he is currently being detained. The Sullivan County Department of Child Services was contacted in reference to the welfare of the three children.

Arrested and Charges: Donald F. Barron, age 30, of Farmersburg, Indiana

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, Class 6 Felony

Neglect of Dependent, Class 6 Felony

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction), Class 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended (Prior), Class A Misdemeanor

Assisting: Putnamville Trooper Andrew Mattern and Sullivan County Department of Child Services.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

