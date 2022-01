The Lady Miners won big over WRV, 71 to 42. Some photo highlights from the game include: (1.) Senior Aliyah Thuis running out of the Miners tunnel, (2.) Sydney Jerrells with a steal fast break, (3.) the Miners Coach watches his girls’ run a play, (4.) Bradie Chambers with a layout, (5.) From way downtown, Carsyn Chambers, and (6.) Senior Izzy Wall for a free-throw.

Featured photo shows the girls in a pre-game huddle. All photo by Austin Gordon Photography.

