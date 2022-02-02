Petersburg man arrested for vicarious sexual gratification & child pornography

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Pike County this past October, Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child pornography files being shared through Facebook by Jason Potts, age 47, of Petersburg, Indiana.

ARRESTED: Jason Potts, age 47, of Petersburg, Indiana.

On January 20th, Indiana State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Potts’ residence in Petersburg. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the Pike Circuit Court, troopers discovered numerous media files that had been shared between Potts and female children under the age of 16. The investigation revealed the alleged incidents occurred between October 2020 and January 2022. After reviewing the investigation, the Pike County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Potts.

On Monday morning, January 31st, at approximately 9:00, Indiana State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Potts at his residence without incident. He was transported to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Jason W. Potts, age 47, of Petersburg, Indiana

Vicarious Sexual Gratification, Level 4 Felony Two Counts of Child Solicitation, Level 5 Felony Two Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Investigating Officer: Trooper Tanner Hurley, Indiana State Police

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in this investigation

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

