Photo Highlights – Miners beat Bloomfield, 46-42, making it to the Semi-Final game vs Edgewood

With a last-minute effort by Webb, the Miners beat Bloomfield, 46-42. With the win, the Miners made it to the Semi-Final game vs Edgewood. Some photo highlight of the game include: (1.) Wrigley Franklin going up for two, (2.) Joey Hart gets a charging foul, (3.) Braden Walters goes up to the basket, (4.) A couple of Miners hit the floor chasing after the ball, (5.) Logan Webb up for two to change the game, (6.) the Miner bench explodes after Logan’s free-throw.

Featured photo is Logan Webb after a huge score. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

