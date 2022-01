The Miners won over Edgewood, 70-49, moving on to play Terre Haute North in the Championship. Some photo highlights of the basketball action include: (1.) Drew Smith pushes to the basket, (2.) Surrounded by defenders, Braden Walters goes to the basket, (3.) Wrigley Franklin looks for a pass, (4.) Huge dunk by Joey Hart, and (5.) the Miner bench after a three-pointer.

Featured photo is Braden Walters running out for introduction. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

