Greene County General Hospital Foundation receives check from Farmers & Mechanics Federal

From the Greene County General Hospital Foundation:

Recently, the Greene County General Hospital Foundation received a check for $2,500 from Farmers and Mechanics Federal, located in Bloomfield, Indiana, to help support ongoing GCGH Foundation projects. Bonnie Patton, VP of Commercial Lending, and Joshua Riggins, President of Farmers and Mechanics Federal, presented the check to Stacy Burris, Director of the GCGH Foundation, Brenda Reetz, CEO of GCGH and GCGH Foundation Board Member and Kyle Cross, GCGH Facilities Director and GCGH Foundation Board Member.

Submitted photo from left to right; Stacy Burris, Director of GCGH Foundation; Joshua Riggins, President Farmers and Mechanics Federal; Bonnie Patton, VP of Commercial Lending and GCGH Foundation Board Member; Brenda Reetz, GCGH CEO and GCGH Foundation Board Member; and Kyle Cross, GCGH Facilities Director and GCGH Foundation Board Member

The GCGH Foundation will use the donated funds to support ongoing projects such as their Sweet Dreams Baby Bundles program that helps provide safe sleep training, prenatal care, breast-feeding assistance, and infant care education and resources to GCGH patients, as well as help support the Lexi Poindexter Memorial Project that provides free blood pressure monitors and education to all GCGH pregnant and postpartum patients.

The Lexi Poindexter Memorial Project was created in memory of Lexi who passed away from a brain hemorrhage on March 28th, 2019, just 13 days after giving birth to her second child. According to her family, the exact reason for the brain hemorrhage is unclear, but it is known that her blood pressure spiked very high the evening her brain hemorrhage occurred. Through this project, Lexi’s family and the GCGH Foundation has worked to promote blood pressure awareness and education to pregnant and postpartum populations.

To donate directly to the GCGH Foundation, visit their website: greenecountyhospital.com/foundation and donate via their PayPal link or mail a check to the GCGH Foundation 409 A Street NE Linton, IN 47441.

The Greene County General Hospital Foundation, located at 409 A Street NE in Linton, Indiana, is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving our communities by delivering important resources for the patients and providers of Greene County General Hospital. For more information or to donate to the Foundation, visit their website: greenecountyhospital.com/foundation or call (812) 699-4438.

