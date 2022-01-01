Traffic stop in Vigo County leads to discovery of meth & false informing

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Vigo County at approximately 10:45 p.m., on December 30th, 2021, Trooper Brad Fyfe was patrolling near US 41 and Poplar Street when he stopped a passenger vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver stated that he did not have his driver’s license in his possession yet gave a verbal identification to Trooper Fyfe.

Suspicious activity was detected, and the driver was then asked to exit the vehicle. Upon stepping out the vehicle, the driver was then positively identified as Camron J. Banghart, age 27, of Terre Haute, Indiana, through an Indiana identification card that was located in his back pocket. It was evident that Banghart had earlier provided false information in regard to his identification to Trooper Fyfe. A records check revealed that Banghart had two active warrants for his arrest out of Vigo County.

Trooper Fyfe then retrieved his canine partner Jett. Jett indicated an alert on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle discovered that Banghart was in possession of methamphetamine. Banghart was taken into custody and transported to the Vigo County Jail where he is currently being detained.

Arrested and Charges: Camron J. Banghart, age 27, of Terre Haute

Possession of methamphetamine, Felony, 6

False informing, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of methamphetamine (Vigo County warrant), Felony 6

Resisting law enforcement (Vigo County warrant), Class A Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

