Aqua Logistics organizes drive to help Kentucky tornado victims

A local trucking company, Aqua Logistics, is putting together a drive to help support the victims of the recent Kentucky tornados. “We have two of our terminals with large warehouses (one here in Linton and one in Springfield, OH) and we are reaching out to our communities to bring in all the different items the Kentucky disaster relief centers are needing,” the company’s CEO Jody Todd said recently in a statement.

He went on to say, “We have three – 53’ dry van semi-trailers we are trying to fill up this week for delivery on Friday to the people of Kentucky. Our drivers and work families are donating their time to deliver the trailers and hand out the much-needed supplies.”

In addition, Todd noted, the natural spring in Bloomfield, better known as Walnut Grove Springs, is working with a bottler to deliver a full semi-trailer full of bottled water, which is about 22 full pallets.

“It’s times like these that people, organizations, and companies can come together for a common cause to make a positive difference to all the families and businesses that have been affected by this tragedy,” Todd said.

“We already have several churches, schools, and businesses donating, but we need help to get the word out and let the community know how they can help support the great people of Kentucky by donating to this effort. We have two ways to donate: (1.) We have our warehouse setup as a temporary staging zone to collect and sort the donations. People can simply stop by our office and drop off donations from 8:00am – 6:00pm. (2.) We can send a truck to local businesses and organizations to pick up donations. We will be accepting donations until this Thursday at 6:00 pm. We plan to head down to Kentucky this Friday with the trailers.

