Greene County Assessor Abrams earns national recognition

Greene County Assessor, Dawn Abrams, recently achieved the professional designation of Assessment Administration Specialist (AAS) from the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO). The mission of IAAO is to promote global excellence in property appraisal, assessment administration, and property tax policy, through innovative professional development, education, research, and technical assistance.

Pictured is Assessor Abrams receiving congratulations from IAAO President, Greg McHenry during the awards ceremonies at IAAO’s Annual Conference on Assessment Administration in Chicago, Illinois.

