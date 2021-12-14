Monroe Lake to host 9th annual ‘First Day Trail Run & Walk’

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Monroe Lake will host its 9th annual First Day Trail Run and Walk at Fairfax State Recreation Area on Saturday, January 1st at 3:30 p.m.



The event is non-competitive and offers distance options of 1.3, 2.9, and 3.7 miles. Registration is $15 per person and includes a post-event grab-and-go meal and a ticket for the prize drawing.



Advance registration is available until December 30th at bit.ly/firstdayrun2022. That web location also includes course maps and additional info. The first 300 people to register will receive a $15 gift certificate for the restaurants at the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and an embroidered iron-on commemorative patch. Participants can also register on the day of the run from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., cash or check only.



The First Day Trail Run and Walk is co-sponsored by Monroe Lake, the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn, and the Indiana Trail Running Association. Proceeds support public events, programs, and interpretation at Monroe Lake.

Featured photo by Daniel Reche from Pexels

