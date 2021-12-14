Single vehicle accident in Putnam County sends one to the hospital via air ambulance

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Putnam County yesterday, December 13th, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 650 West near US 40.

The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Matthew Rea revealed that Sharon Brown, age 78, of Reelsville, Indiana, was driving a 2012 Mazda on County Road 650 West and was southbound near US 40. For an unknown reason, Brown lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete bridge, causing her vehicle to rollover and come to a stop on its roof. Due to Brown not wearing her seat belt, the force of the collision pinned her between the steering wheel and windshield.

Brown was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis via Lifeline for a complaint of pain throughout her entire body.

Brown was cited for no seatbelt.

The Indiana State Police wants to remind all drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts, and that the seat belt is designed to secure the occupants of vehicles against harmful movement that may result from a collision or a sudden stop. “BUCKLE UP!”

Trooper Rea was assisted at the crash scene by Putnam County Deputies, Reelsville Volunteer Fire Department, Lifeline IU, and Curtis Wrecker Service.

Photos courtesy of the Indiana State Police

