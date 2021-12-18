Current WorkOne job opportunities – December 18th, 2021

Need a new job, opportunity, or even a whole new career? If so, there are several job listings available through WorkOne this week!

These include positions in Bloomington, Crane, Spencer, and Washington. Please note that this list is for the whole south central region for WorkOne; therefore, keep in mind that some jobs listed may be too far to commute, depending on where the job location is relative to your primary residence within the region.

For additional help or information, you may contact any WorkOne office to schedule an appointment with a professional career advisor. They can help you not only with your job search in general, but also can provide resume assistance or more information on how to apply to these job listings too.

If you are not currently seeking a new job or career, be sure to share with a friend to help them possibly land a new opportunity. The Lintonian and WorkOne hope these current job opportunities from WorkOne‘s South Central Region are helpful — and best wishes on your job search!

Featured photo by Ksenia Chernaya from Pexels

