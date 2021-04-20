Greene County Jail Log – Week ending April 16th, 2021

Paige Nicole Price, age 23, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant issued after a petition to revoke her suspended sentence for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Attorney Jamie Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. No bond.

Rebecca Danielle Nickel, age 37, of Linton began her sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, which was part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Nickel to 60 days in jail with 54 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied.

Tobe Michael Hollars-Richardson, age 26, of Bloomfield was booked on an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear.

Chelsi Renee Smith, age 25, of Sullivan was booked on a warrant for theft, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Christopher Aaron Matthew Prince, age 35, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Andrew James Kuchis, age 28, of Lyons began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Kuchis to 180 days in jail with 174 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Kuchis retained the law firm of Rowdy G. Williams.

Jano Edward Davis, age 29, of Crane began his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Davis to 365 days in jail with 361 days suspended. Davis was represented by local attorney Ellen Martin at the County’s expense.

Armonda Marie Riggs, age 36, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Dustin Lee Grissom, age 33, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors. Bond was set at $2,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Diana Jean Neeley, age 47, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Warren Earl Johnson, age 41, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for two counts of manufacturing / dealing methamphetamine. No bond.

Kassandra Dawn Henderson, age 35, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine. No bond.

Charles William Proctor, age 48, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. No bond. Local attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

Jeremiah Franklynn James, age 42, was booked on a warrant for intimidation and resisting law enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Jeffrey William Scott, age 21, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. No bond.

Caiden Tyler Rich, age 19, of Newburgh was arrested for criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as reckless driving and minor possession of alcohol, both Class C misdemeanors. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Jesus Manuel Colon, age 51, of Linton was booked on a warrant for being a habitual traffic offender. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed.

Christopher Paul Minks, age 44, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.

Thomas Wayne Staten, age 52, of Bloomfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond.

Matthew Phillip Stancik, age 43, of Ellettsville began his sentence for escape, a Level 6 felony charge.

Joshua Lloyd Roach, age 38, of Terre Haute, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, also a Level 6 felony. No bond.

Christian Lee Sergent, age 22, of Worthington was booked on an out-of-county warrant for a probation violation in Clay County by Linton Officer Riley. No bond.

Kelly Irene Wilson, age 37, of Linton was arrested by Officer Yingling for leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as operating while intoxicated, also a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $6,000 with ten percent allowed.

Brant Mason Boyd, age 38, of Dugger was booked on a work release violation. No bond.

Rebecca Darlene Sexton, age 31, of Lyons was booked on a warrant for bond revocation. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

