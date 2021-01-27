Greene County Jail Log – January 27th, 2021

Steven John Merriman, age 55, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony. He also has a pending case in Monroe County for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. No bond.
James Joseph Alan Michael, age 25, of Brazil, Indiana, was booked on a warrant for strangulation. He has also been charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child and synthetic identify deception. All three charges are Level 6 felonies. Attorney Ellen Martin was appointed to represent the defendant at the county’s expense. No bond.
Justin Scott Isom, age 34, of Bloomington was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.
Damon Michael Johnson, age 20, of Bloomington was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, as well as driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years. Johnson also has pending charges in Monroe County for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony charge, which was filed in June 2020. No bond.
Ronald Estill Romans, age 44, of Bedford was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.
Richard James Wilkins, Jr., age 37, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. No bond.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
