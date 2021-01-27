Let it snow, let it snow!

From the National Weather Service:

As Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for the area, stating accumulating snow is expected this afternoon into the early evening.

A quick moving area of low pressure south of Indiana is expected to produce the accumulating snowfall across the southern half of the State of Indiana this afternoon into the early evening hours. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible along and south of a Terre Haute to Martinsville to Greensburg line with lesser amounts farther north.

Reduced visibility, along with slick and snow-covered roads, will require caution during this evening’s rush hour commute home. Be prepared for deteriorated road conditions.

Featured photo is the You’ll Like Linton sign on the City’s south side. The Lintonian – 2021.

