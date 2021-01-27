Nearby Martin County man arrested for child molesting

From the Indiana State Police:

In late December 2020, the Indiana State Police was made aware of child molesting allegations against Ashton V. Pottorff, age 24, of Shoals. The Indiana State Police began an investigation into the allegations and Trooper Steve Nolan, of the Jasper Post, was assigned the case.

After an investigation, Trooper Nolan submitted charging information to the Martin County Prosecutor’s Office. On January 25, 2021, Martin County Circuit Court issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Ashton V. Pottorff.

Earlier this morning, January 27, 2021, at 10:05 am, Trooper Nolan took Pottorff into custody on the warrant at his residence and transported him to the Martin County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Assisting in the arrest were Indiana State Police Detective Jarrod Lents and Martin County Sheriff Travis Roush.

Pottorff was charged with one count of Child Molesting, a Level 1 Felony.

Assisting agencies: Department of Child Services, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and SWIACC (Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition).

Martin County man arrested – Ashton V. Pottorff

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

