Greene County ranks 33rd for most unemployed in State

As preliminary figures come out for December 2020, Greene County ranks as 33rd for unemployment in the State of Indiana. Nearby Vigo, Clay, Owen counties fair even worse with 9th, 22nd, 24th, and 25th rankings , respectively; while to the south of us, they have the lowest unemployment in the State in Daviess County. Neighboring Knox County also does well in the rankings at 52.

When looked at from another view, though, Greene County looks better with a rate slightly below the State’s average of 4.0%. Neighboring counties, such as Lawrence, Clay, and Sullivan all have higher rates than the State’s average. See map embedded below:

The unemployment rate measures the number of people seeking jobs among the population of working people. So, low unemployment does not always automatically indicate a “good” trend, as those that have quit looking for work are not counted. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the State’s labor force had a net increase over the previous month by over 80,000 newly employed residents though.

Indiana has one of the best unemployment rates in the Midwest, and it remains well below the national rate of 6.7 percent.

Each week, several new job opportunities are published on The Lintonian in partnership with WorkOne's South Central Region.

Featured photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

