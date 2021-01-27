Plan a weekend trip to Winter Blitz and resolution walk, both happening Feb. 20

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Patoka Lake will host two events on Saturday, February 20th; a Winter Blitz cleanup and a resolution walk.



The winter blitz cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon near the Painter Creek Boat Ramp, and the resolution walk will be at 1 p.m. at the modern campground parking lot.



Advance registration is required for each activity, respectively. Call the nature center at 812-685-2447 to register for the Winter Blitz event by Feb. 18 at noon, and for the resolution walk by Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. as participation in both events is limited.



Gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer and goodie bags will be provided to all participants for the cleanup. The shoreline is rocky and can become muddy depending on the weather, so plan to wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for the weather.



The resolution walk will be a 4-mile guided hike along the park’s Fitness Trail. The trail features 26 fitness stations and is mostly paved with some small patches of gravel. Using the stations is not necessary for the hike.



Face masks are required for the resolution walk. At the end of the hike, one participant will win a 2021 State Parks Annual Entrance Pass.



Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana 47513.

Featured photo by Matej from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...