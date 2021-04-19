Linton-Stockton drama students will present the musical Into the Woods JR.

Later this month, Linton-Stockton drama students will present a musical production entitled Into the Woods JR.

The musical follows a baker and his wife, who learn they have been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest – swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack (fresh off the beanstalk!) – to get the special objects required to break the spell. The story does not simply end happily ever after, though, as each character must now face the consequences of his/her decision.

Linton-Stockton student Brynn Anderson poses with her Into the Woods JR. musical materials. Photo provided by Linton-Stockton School system

Students from Linton-Stockton Middle and High Schools will offer an amusingly different way to think about everyone’s favorite fairy tale characters through their production of Into the Woods JR., Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International (MTI), said earlier today. The show features a number of students in different age/grade ranges, and it premieres on April 24th, he said.

“From the first rehearsal the students have collaborated on gaining a new perspective on these fairy tales and the ethical issues these stories present. We think they deserve a standing ovation from the community for all their work,” says Gershon. “MTI would like to join the creators of Into the Woods in applauding the unique ways that each student has contributed to the show — from performing to designing props, lights and scenery to assistant directing and working backstage,” he added.

With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods JR. is based on the Broadway production which won several Tony Awards, including Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical.

Linton-Stockton drama students will present Into the Woods JR. on Saturday, April 24th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, April 25th at 3:00 pm at Linton High School Auditeria, located at 10 H St NE in Linton. In advance, tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, or $8/$6 at the door, and are available at http://our.show/linton-stockton-high-school/94758.

For more information on the show, please call (812) 847-6024.

Into the Woods JR. is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). MTI is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting schools as well as amateur and professional theatres from around the world the rights to perform the largest selection of great musicals from Broadway and beyond. The company works directly with the composers, lyricists, and book writers of these shows to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 60,000 theatrical organizations in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide. It is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and MTI’s Broadway Junior titles are 30 and 60-minute musicals designed for elementary and middle school-aged performers. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: (212) 541-4684 Fax: (212) 397-4684 www.MTIShows.com.

