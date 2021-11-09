Weekend Drive: Patoka Lake hosts archery lesson December 11th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Patoka Lake is hosting an archery lesson for beginner to intermediate archers on Saturday, December 11th from 10 a.m. to noon inside the Patoka Lake Nature Center. The lessons will be taught by the interpretive naturalist, who is a certified archery instructor.



The event is open to archers age 8 and older, and all archery equipment will be provided. Participation is limited to the first 15 people, and cost is $5 per person. Register by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.



Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road in Birdseye, Indiana, which is about 73 miles from Linton driving mostly down US 231.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels.

