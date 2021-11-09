GCGH celebrates groundbreaking with Board of Directors, staff and local officials

From the Greene County General Hospital:

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., Greene County General Hospital’s administration, staff, board of directors and local officials celebrated breaking ground on “Phase One” of the Hospital’s planned construction projects. Phase one includes expanding the Hospital’s Radiology Department and expanding and improving the parking lots. The ceremony was live streamed on the GCGH’s Facebook account and is currently posted on the GCGH Facebook page.

Construction will now begin outside of the southeast corner of the building to add an MRI suite and additional ultrasound room. The hallway that led through the Radiology Department to the MRI trailer will extend to provide the new space. The MRI trailer had been moved to outside of the Emergency Department in early October to make room for the expansion. In addition, the Hospital plans to extend the current parking lot to nearly double the number of parking spaces on campus. Upgraded lighting and emergency call boxes will also be installed to improve the safety of the parking lots.

Phase one, and additional planned projects, are possible because in early October 2021, the Hospital refinanced a bond that provided significant savings (15% of the previously outstanding bond amount) and provided $8 million in new funding for new construction and capital projects. Declining interest rates and a “A+” rating from S&P based on Greene County’s support for the Hospital, allowed the Hospital to refinance the bond.

GCGH Board Chair, Mike Crane, spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony thanking our Greene County Commissioners, Administration and Hospital staff for their support of the projects. He also specifically thanked and recognized the significant contribution the Hospital staff makes to the community, as they have served us tirelessly throughout the pandemic. President of the Greene County Commissioners and Vice Chair of the GCGH Board, Nate Abrams, also spoke at the ceremony stating, “The improvements the hospital is investing in today, just furthers its commitment to this county and as we invest in the future of Greene County, I am thankful and proud to serve on the hospital board and to provide support as a county commissioner.

GCGH asks our community to have patience with the disruptions the construction will have on the facility and parking areas. Please continue to check our social media and website for construction and parking lot updates.

