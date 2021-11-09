McDonald retains counsel and responds to suit

We asked for legal opinions behind the scenes, and we came up with, well, it is all about this: the “standard of proof.”

In our own minds, we make up an assessment of whether or not we believe this person is guilty of X; however, that is not how our court systems work, nor is a definition of how our two very different court systems work: civil vs. criminal.

The “standard of proof” is much different for civil verses criminal cases. In a civil case, plaintiffs simply need to convince a judge or jury by “a preponderance of evidence” that their case is stronger, meaning that the judge or jury have decided that it is more likely than not that what the plaintiff says is true.

In a criminal case, the state has a much higher standard of proof. To gain a conviction in a criminal case, the state must convince a judge or jury that the defendant is guilty of a crime “beyond a reasonable doubt” although they do get some reasonable accommodations to do so, such as the last word in any case.

Then, as this was being written, Greene County’s criminal court filed a motion, a separate suit, which went straight to a special prosecutor being filed, and like several other recent Linton Police Officer snafus, Stanley Levco was appointed.

Levco isn’t a light-weight, but a seasoned prosecutor. He is currently prosecuting other former Linton Police Officers, including Joseph Riley, Adam King who appears to be nearing on a plea agreement, and former Linton reserve officer Indiana “Indy” Miller.

So, to be clear, there is now a civil and criminal suit against McDonald.

This story will be expanded as new information becomes available….

Like this: Like Loading...