Linton FOP files lawsuit against McDonald over misappropriated and missing funds

In a recently-filed court case, the Linton Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #105 filed a civil case against a long-time Linton police officer, Debbie McDonald, who it said in the court documents “for at least the last 10 years immediately last past, has been a member of the Plaintiff organization and has served as the Treasurer of the Plaintiff organization.” The position it went on to explain was “a role in which the Defendant was responsible for overseeing and managing the funds of the Plaintiff organization.”

The local non-profit alleges that a few months ago, and through examination of its own financial records, discovered that more than twenty-eight thousand dollars ($28,000) in funds “had been misappropriated or otherwise inappropriately removed from its depository accounts during a period of at least 10 years preceding” this discovery. It also alleges that McDonald “knowingly or intentionally exerted unauthorized control over the plaintiff’s property when she, without the knowledge, approval or permission of the Plaintiff, withdrew or expended the Plaintiff’s funds for her own personal use and gain.”

It is seeking treble damages, plus court costs and fees, meaning the local FOP is seeking three times the amount that it alleges was misappropriated or withdrawn from its accounts, plus court costs of pursuing the claim.

Aside from the criminal conversion allegation, the Lodge says in its complaint that McDonald breached her fiduciary responsibility to it, as well, by exerting “unauthorized control over the plaintiff’s property when she, without the knowledge, approval or permission of the Plaintiff, withdrew or expended the Plaintiff’s funds for her own personal use and gain.”

The Linton Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #105 is being represented by the Rowe Law Firm. A summons has been issued to Ms. McDonald by certified mail, which spells out the suit, as well as an answer to the complaint within an allotted time. As previously reported, she has been placed on administrative leave, although no public official has confirmed when asked in recent weeks by The Lintonian if the local missing FOP funds case is the reason.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

