Assistant Chief of Police Debbie McDonald put on administrative leave

The Lintonian has now received official notice that assistant Chief of Police Debbie Mc Donald is currently on administrative leave. We reached out to Ms. McDonald for the past two days via private social media, and we have not received a reply.
Free Local News for Linton, Indiana
The Lintonian has now received official notice that assistant Chief of Police Debbie Mc Donald is currently on administrative leave. We reached out to Ms. McDonald for the past two days via private social media, and we have not received a reply.