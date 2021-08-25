Indiana AG Todd Rokita’s team returns $113,023 to Hoosiers at the Indiana State Fair

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita:

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced today that he and his staff returned $133,023 in unclaimed property to Hoosiers at this year’s Indiana State Fair. This latest outreach effort brings the total amount of money returned to Hoosiers in 2021 to $31,264,893.04, to be exact.

“The Indiana State Fair is a cherished Hoosier tradition, and one that gives the Indiana Attorney General’s Office the opportunity to interact face-to-face with constituents we serve across the state,” said Attorney General Rokita. “I’m proud of our team’s work to connect fairgoers with direct service from our office and return unclaimed property back to Hoosier families.”

During the fair’s 24-day run, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office interacted with approximately 5,470 Hoosier fairgoers.

This year, much of the focus of the Attorney General’s booth was on helping Hoosiers find unclaimed property that might have been available to them. On Friday, August 13th, the theme for the entire fair was “Indiana Unclaimed Day.”

Staff from the Attorney General’s booth also handed out information to help consumers protect themselves from the most prevalent types of scams, including fraudsters trying to steal Hoosiers’ identities and/or swindle them out of money. Staff members also provided copies of the Parents Bill of Rights developed by Attorney General Rokita to help families exercise their legal right to have a voice in their children’s education.

“After the cancellation of last year’s fair, it was clear from my visit and talking to Hoosiers that there was a pent-up demand and an added excitement this year,” Attorney General Rokita said. “It also didn’t hurt that there was lots of great food, fun rides, livestock and music for everyone to enjoy.”

