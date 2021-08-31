Funds of the Linton F.O.P. # 105 under open investigation

Earlier today, we received a written confirmation from an Indiana State Police representative stating, “I can confirm that an investigation into the funds of the Linton Fraternal Order of Police has been started and currently an open investigation.” Sgt. Michael J. Wood went on to say, “Subject to our department policy on open investigations that is all that can be released at this time. Wood serves as the Public Information Officer for the Indiana State Police, Bloomington District

We will continue attempting to collect additional information as it become available.

Photo by Tara Winstead from Pexels

