Weekend Drive: Zombie hunt begins Sept. 3rd at Patoka Lake

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Scare up some fun at Patoka Lake’s second Zombie Hunt, which begins Friday, September 3rd, and runs through October 31st.



Purchase your exclusive zombie hunting license for $5 at the reservoir office, main gate, modern campground gate, camp store, or Nature Center. Then it’s time to hunt some zombies.



A total of 12 zombies will be hidden around the property. Take a selfie with each to prove you were there, and once you get at least 10, head back to any of the locations previously mentioned. Show a staff member your photos and get stickers as well as a souvenir cup or flashlight. Proceeds from the event benefit Patoka Lake’s raptor program.



Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road in Birdseye, Indiana, which is 75 miles or about a 1.5 hour drive from Linton down mostly US231.

Featured photo by Zachary DeBottis from Pexels

