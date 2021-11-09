Carlisle shooting charges are upgraded to murder

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Sullivan County on November 8th, 2021, after a thorough review of all the evidence and witness statements gathered in the death investigation of 15-year-old Mezmariah Wilson, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler filed additional charges against Kyle Ray Johnson and Matthew Todd Earle. Both men have now been charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Carrying A Handgun Within 500 Feet of a School Property, and Pointing A Firearm, for their actions in the shooting incident that took place near the Carlisle Elementary School on June 10th, 2021.

On June 12th, 2021, both Johnson and Earle were originally charged with Criminal Recklessness With A Deadly Weapon and Obstruction Of Justice. Since those charges were filed, the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana State Police have been actively investigating the case and reviewing evidence received from various search warrants. On November 8th, 2021, a Supplemental Affidavit Of Probable Cause from Indiana State Police Putnamville Post Master Trooper Detective Jason Schoffstall, was filed with the Sullivan Superior Court in Johnson’s case and in Sullivan Circuit Court for Earle’s case. The State of Indiana was requesting the courts find probable cause for the additional charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Carrying A Handgun Within 500 Feet Of A School Property, and Pointing A Firearm.

Judge Hugh R. Hunt and Judge Robert E. Hunley, II, found probable cause for the issuance of arrest warrants. Both Johnson and Earle are currently being held in custody on the original charges and will now be held without bond to answer to the additional charges.

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Featured photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...