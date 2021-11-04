Accident in construction zone involving local school bus

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

Earlier today, at approximately 4:10 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and Vigo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on State Road 63 at Bolton Road involving a construction truck and a Vigo County School Corporation school bus.

The preliminary investigation by Trooper Daniel Organ revealed that Randall Easton, age 69, of West Terre Haute, Indiana, was driving a 2022 International School Bus and was stationary in the crossover of State Road 63 and Bolton Road attempting to go northbound. A 2020 F450 Ford construction truck driven by Rustin Plunkett, age 32, of Delphi, Indiana, was traveling southbound in the northbound passing lane removing traffic cones from the construction zone. Easton looked south and observed that northbound traffic on State Road 63 was clear but failed to look to the north. Plunkett, who had pulled into the path of the crossover, still traveling southbound, was struck by Easton when he accelerated and collided with the construction truck on the passenger side.

A construction worker was on the lift gate, located on the rear of the construction truck, and fell off due to the impact caused by the school bus. This construction worker was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Three students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported. The parents of the students were contacted and arrived on scene to take each of them home.

Assisting: Trooper Brad Fyfe of the Putnamville State Police Post, Vigo County Deputies, West Terre Haute Police Department, New Goshen Volunteer Fire Department, Edingtons Wrecker Service, and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.

Like this: Like Loading...