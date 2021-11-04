Borders: State grant gives green light for local road improvements

From the Office of Bruce Borders, State Representative – District 45:

Greene County will receive $999,999 in a state matching grant to steer toward much-needed road improvement projects, according to State Rep. Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville).

Borders said 218 towns, cities and counties throughout Indiana received a combined total of over $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.

“Everyone benefits when state and local governments can effectively utilize tax dollars to fund essential infrastructure projects,” Borders said. “We rely on our roads and bridges to boost economic opportunity and help us get to our destinations safely.”

Borders said communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match. State law requires that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.

