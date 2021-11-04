Former Edward Jones Advisor, Timothy Meek announces his move to Raymond James

An open letter from the Office of Timothy Meek, Financial Advisor:

Over time I have been entrusted to manage my client’s hard-earned money, I have been working diligently to help ensure my clients meet their goals – financial and otherwise. With great pleasure, I would like to announce my move to Raymond James Financial Services, the independent brokerage side of Raymond James. This is a move that Raymond James uniquely offers to qualified financial advisors. It is important to me that I take advantage of the opportunities Raymond James has to offer so I can provide my clients with the level of service they deserve. This move was made with my clients in mind

and with careful deliberation.

My main reason for transitioning to Raymond James Financial Services is simple; now I am able to manage my office independently. Backed by the full support of Raymond James, I will be empowered to continue the prudent management of my client’s investment portfolio, helping them to achieve their short and long-term goals as they establish wealth for future generations.

Timothy Meek joins Raymond James as a Financial Advisor

During this evolution to bring you greater support, I will be moving my office to 89 A St. NE in Linton. It is my belief that this new location will be a better reflection of the relationship I have with those I serve.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me at (812) 545-4710 or by email at

Timothy.Meek@MeekFinancialServices.com.

Sincerely,



Timothy Meek, Financial Advisor

Like this: Like Loading...