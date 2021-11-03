Owen County Commissioner charged with official misconduct, conflict of interest, & theft

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

In Owen County, Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Detective Brad Stille was assigned an investigation back on August 9th, 2021, after requests from authorities to look into possible official misconduct or conflict of interest by current Owen County Commissioner, Dale E. Dubois.

The investigation revealed that Dubois allegedly directed Owen County employees to conduct repairs to a county-funded roadway to ease access to the adjacent property for potential citizens. In reality, its alleged purpose was solely for Dubois’s personal advantage and all work ordered and completed by county employees failed to have any benefit to Owen County Government or its citizens.

After a complete review of the investigation by S/Trp. Stille, Owen County Prosecutor, Donald Van Der Moere II, asked for a warrant to be issued for Dubois’s arrest. A warrant was issued by Owen County Circuit Court on November 2nd, 2021. Dubois surrendered himself to the Owen County Jail later in the evening where he was held on a $7,500 bond with 10% allowed.

Arrested and Charges: Dale E. Dubois, 82 years old, Poland, Indiana

Official Misconduct of a Public Servant, Level 6 Felony

Conflict of Interest, Level 6 Felony

Theft, Class A Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

