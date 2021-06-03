Greene County Jail Log – June 3rd, 2021

Daniel Allen Wilson, age 36, of Jasonville was booked on an out-of-county warrant out of Knox County for failure to appear, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Brady Lee Jerrell, age 27, of Linton was arrested by Linton Police Officer Franklin for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
Harold Scott Alsman, age 34, of Linton was arrested for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
William Gillis Arney, age 47, of Solsberry was arrested for public intoxication and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.
John George Bauch, age 46, of Worthington was booked on an out-of-county warrant stemming from Brown County for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
David Spencer Johnson, age 28, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for possession of cocaine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years. No bond. Johnson has faced numerous drug charges and driving while suspended charges in Greene and Monroe Counties over the past seven years.
Kaylie Castro, age 30, of Linton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Danny Lee Mullis, age 56, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for escape after facing charges of being a habitual traffic offender and maintaining a common nuisance, which he pled guilty via a plea agreement. Bloomington-based attorney Sam Shapiro represents the Defendant.
Diana Jean Neeley, age 47, of Bloomfield began her sentence for compulsory school attendance law violations, a Class B misdemeanor. Attorney Nicole Slivensky was retained to represent the Defendant.
Sherri Lynn Pabey, age 52, of Linton began her sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement. Attorney Dustin Norfolk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Rodney James Hughes, age 34 and listed as homeless in Washington, Indiana was booked on a warrant for battery with moderate bodily injury, a Level 5 felony charge, as well as strangulation, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $14,000 with ten percent allowed.
Jaspar Dalton Moore, age 21, of Linton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.
Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.