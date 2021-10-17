Photo highlights of Senior Night 2021 – Linton vs South Putnam

The Linton Miners ran past the Eagles for an undefeated regular season on Senior Night, winning the Friday night game, 48-12.

Some photo highlights of the evening include: (1.) The Senior cheerleaders for Senior Night, (2.) The Linton Miner band walking out, (3.) Seniors Donovan Debruhl and Jaydan Miller getting hyped-up for the game, (4.) Hunter Johns tucking the ball and rolling forward, (5.) Bracey Breneman getting ready to break through the Eagle’s offense, and (6.) All of the Seniors were mentioned, including Olyvia Wagner with her parents.

Featured photo is Hunter Gennicks sprinting to the end zone in the first quarter. All photos taken by Austin Gordon Photography.

