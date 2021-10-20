ISP participating in the ‘National DEA Drug Takeback Day’ on Sat., October 23rd

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

On Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring the 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines is flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash this poses both potential safety and health hazards.

Once again, the Indiana State Police is pleased to partner with the DEA, and as in the past, unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post. The event will be on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

To locate the State Police post closest to your home or business, click this link for Indiana State Police on the Map. To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click this link to the DEA.

The Drug Take Back events are the safe, popular, and responsible way for the public to legally dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked.

Featured photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

