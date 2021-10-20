Police serve a pair of warrants and find a house with illegal drugs

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Monday morning, shortly after midnight, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S., were notified by Bedford Police Department officers of the whereabouts of two wanted Lawrence County residents.

The Bedford PD had information that Owen Watson, age 24 years old of Bedford, and Sydney Thompson, age 23 years old of Bedford, were both wanted on failure to appear warrants. In addition, they knew that the pair were living in the 200 block of Fayetteville-Owen Road. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trp. Chance Humphrey also confirmed that address based on past law enforcement encounters with both Watson and Thompson.

At approximately 1:30 A.M., Sgt. Day and Trp. Humphrey went to the residence on Fayetteville-Owen Road in an attempt to execute the two arrest warrants. As they walked toward the residence, Sgt. Day observed Watson walk across in front of a window. The troopers knocked and made continued loud announcements of their presence, but no one answered the door. In order to ensure the safety of themselves, the suspects, and the large aggressive dogs at the residence, Sgt. Day and Trp. Humphrey did not force entry into the residence. Instead, they remained on scene, giving repeated commands for Watson and Thompson to exit.

Finally, close to two hours later, Thompson replied to the troopers and agreed to exit the residence. As she did, Thompson was taken into custody. She denied that Watson was in the residence. As Sgt. Day began to enter the now open door, Watson also announced he would surrender. Sgt. Day took him into custody as well.

During a search prior to transport to the jail, Watson was discovered to be in possession of a cut straw that contained heroin residue. This type of straw is used to ingest controlled substances. After being denied consent to search the house, troopers applied for and obtained a search warrant, which was signed by the Honorable Judge Robert Cline of Superior Court 2.

During a search of the residence, troopers located several baggies containing heroin residue, an additional baggie with over 2 grams of heroin, hypodermic syringes, digital scales, various controlled substance and legend drug pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Both Owen Watson and Sydney Thompson were arrested on their respective outstanding warrants. In addition, they each face the additional offenses of Possession of Heroin (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Hypodermic Syringes (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Legend Drug (3 counts – Level 6 Felonies), Possession of Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor). They were incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail.

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

