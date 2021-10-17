In Orange County, ISP & West Baden Police find drugs, cash, & a gun during traffic stop

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

In nearby Orange County on October 15th, 2021, Indiana State Police Sergeant Mike Allen stopped a white Chevrolet pickup truck for driving left of center and failing to signal for a lane change while traveling on State Road 56 in French Lick. During the traffic stop, officers found the license plates on the vehicle were false and fictitious.

Sergeant Allen then requested West Baden Officer Andy Burkhardt and his K-9 partner Asher. Officer Burkhart deployed K-9 Asher to assist with locating any illegal substances, and K-9 Asher gave a positive alert that illegal substances were in the vehicle. Officers then searched the vehicle and located approximately 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and five different controlled substances. A loaded handgun and over five-thousand dollars ($5,000) in United States currency were also located in the vehicle.

Trooper Teresa Bowling was requested to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on the driver; however, the driver refused. A search warrant for the driver’s blood was then requested and obtained.

The driver, David B. Guthrie, age 56, of Huron, Indiana, which is about an hour’s drive southeast of Linton. He was arrested on multiple charges and incarcerated in the Orange County Jail, including:

35-48-6.1 Possession of Methamphetamine over 10 grams While in Possession of a Firearm. Level 3 Felony

35-48-4-1.1 Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 grams While in Possession of a Firearm Level .2 Felony

35-48-4-1 Possession of Marijuana-Class B Misdemeanor

35-48-4-7- (3) Counts of Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance-Class A Misdemeanor

35-48-4-7 (2) Counts of Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance -Class A Misdemeanor

9-30-5 Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

David B. Guthrie, age 56, of Huron (Lawrence County, Indiana)

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...