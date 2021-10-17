Current WorkOne job opportunities – October 17th, 2021

Several job opportunities are available through WorkOne this week, including several positions in Bloomington, Crane, Spencer, and Washington. Please note that this list is for the whole south central region for WorkOne; therefore, keep in mind that some jobs listed may be too far to commute.

For additional help or information, you may contact any WorkOne office to schedule an appointment with a professional career advisor. They can help you not only with your job search in general, but also can provide resume assistance or more information on how to apply to these job listings too.

If you are not currently seeking a new job or career, be sure to share with a friend to help them possibly land a new opportunity. The Lintonian and WorkOne hope these current job opportunities from WorkOne‘s South Central Region are helpful — and best wishes on your job search!

Featured photo by Ruslan Burlaka from Pexels

