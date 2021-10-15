Miners and Eagles to renew acquaintances Friday

You have to go back to 1986 to a see a football score between South Putnam and Linton-Stockton (as it seems we are known to the state!). It was a legendary game in Miner football lore, but a loss in a Semi-State tilt to the Eagles 14-6. Other than that battle, Linton and South Putnam had met yearly from 1974 thru 1977 with the Miners taking the first three 19-3, 52-0 and 37-6 and losing the last meeting in ’77 14-0. It was the last game of the season each year, and in 1976 completed an undefeated run for the Miners.

Like 1976, this year’s Miners will be going for the first regular season without a loss since 2016. It is also Senior night which essentially is a parent’s night as well, and for those 12 seniors possibly their last time running out on the Roy in front of the hometown fans. For ILB/WB Gabe Eslinger; CB/WB Kaulin Padgett; OLB/RB Drew Smith; CB/WR Eli Poe; CB/WR Ayden Rigg leman; FS/WB Jaydan Miller; ILB/RB Bracey Breneman; DE/OT Cameron Goodman; OLB/OG Jackson Lynn; OLB/OG Cody Jackson; NT/OT Donovan DeBruhl and NT/C Jackson Fields this game will be one they remember forever.

The 8-0 Miners, under Coach Brian Oliver are averaging 423.88 of total offense per game, with a season high 550 last week in a blowout win over Eastern Greene. South Putnam will be a different animal than the Thunderbirds were last Friday. At 7-1, they allow just 10.6 points per game, and held opponents to under 10 in 5 of those games. The only blemish to their season is a 29-13 loss in week 2 to 3A #14 7-1 Owen Valley. The Eagle schedule includes wins over rival 3A 5-3 Greencastle 19-13; a 20-7 win over 2A 5-3 Eastern Hancock; 41-6 over 3A 3-3 West Vigo, and 29-6 over 1A 6-2 Tri. They are coming in with a 6 game win streak, and beat 4A Indianapolis Shortridge (2-4) 47-12 last week.

Head Coach Chuck Sorrell is very familiar to the Wabash Valley, and in 24-8 in his 3rd year at SP. Sorrell took over in 2019 and led the Eagles to a 5-6 season, then a big turn-around winning their first 12 games, including a 43-40 win over Parke Heritage to give the Eagles their first sectional trophy since 2018, and their 6th in the 2000’s. They lost to eventual 1A State Champion Covenant Christian 48-7 in the regional. South Putnam had been through a drought in postseason from 2003 thru 2010 where they were mostly one and done. The Eagles had a superb run from 1999 to 2002 under Coach Mark Wildman with 8 win seasons in 1999 and 2000, then a 10-4 2001 regional winning team that fell to Perry Central in Semi state. It was 2002 that saw the Eagles reach the state by beating the Commodores 40-21, but lost a close battle to Southwood 17-14.

Coach Oliver is 89-21 in his 9th year at Linton, and the Miners moved to 2A courtesy the ‘success factor’ after back to back state title appearances in 2015-2016. Linton was coming into 2021 after reaching the sectional 40 final a year ago and finishing 8-4. This year’s victories include 6-2 #a #11 Sullivan 34-21, 2A #12 Monrovia 34-8, 2A 6-2 North Knox 38-24, 2A4-4 Southridge 27-13 and 4A 2-5 Boonville 35-14.

Looking at the Eagles, you start with QB #2 Jeremiah Hillbeln (Jr 6’1 200). He is a double threat as a runner and passer, and a lot like Linton’s Hunter Gennicks in those facts. He is in his 1st year at QB, but was a part of their 12-1 success last year. He leads the Eagles in rushing with 613 yards on 113 carries with 11 rushing TDs. They also have an experienced tailback in #23 Luke Switzer (one of many SP players named Switzer on the roster!). Switzer (Jr 5’10 190) has 517 yards on 110 carries with 8 TDs. They are a good 1-2 punch. It looks like we will see 4 receivers most plays, although I have seen them with a Tight End as well. But Hillbeln has a lot of able receivers who not only make big catches, but are very good and physical runners after the catch. #28 Peyton Crick more (Jr 5’8 170) has the most catches and yards with 25 for 281 and 2 TD’s. Crickmore also was an RB last week when apparently Switzer did not play. Crickmore has 30 rushes for 243 for the season with 2 rush TD’s, so he is comfortable in that role as well. Luke Switzer is also a threat in the passing game with 11 catches for 70 yards and a score. They have 10 catches apiece to #12 Santiago Hernandez (Sr 6’0 165) and #16 Eli Smith (Sr 6’2 190). Santiago with 214 yards, Smith with 123 and both with 2 TDs. #14 Drew Hill (Sophy 6’0 154) and #3 Wyatt Switzer (Fr 5’11 160) have both figured in the passing game as well. Tight End when used has been #24 Zach Dorsett (Freshman 6’2 180) who has 8 catches as well. Over-all this offense averages 224.3 on the ground, and 203.0 in the air for a total 427.4. Linton’s Defense averages allowing just 160.6 per game, and just 106 on the ground of that. The Miners pass defense will be tested, but have thus far only allowed 54.6 per game. The worst outing, if you call it that, was against the Arrows of Sullivan with 136 yards and 2 TDs on 11 of 17 passing.

Pressure to the QB could be a key factor, but not over pursue and let Hillbeln out of the box to run wild. Jr Wrigley Franklin, and OLB Jackson Lynn have been constant pressure on opposing QBs this season, as has Drew Smith. He doesn’t have the passing numbers of Gennicks.53-83 for 667 just 4 TDs and 1 pick. Gennicks is at 53 off 90 for 1,056 17 TDs and 1 Pick. So, they’ve thrown about the same amount of times yet Linton much more yardage and scoring from the passing game. Gennicks main target has been Sr Eli Poe (#24 6’2 175) with 16 catches for 216 yards and 3 scores. Jr Logan Webb (#23, 6’4 170) adds another 3 score with 8 catches for 201 yards since getting on the field in week 3. #20 Ayden Riggleman (Sr 6’0 170) has also been involved with 6 for 96 yards. Gennicks (Jr, #14 6’0 195) leads Linton in rushing with 754 yards on 101 attempts with 7 rush scores, Sr Gabe Eslinger (#2, 6;2 215) add 554 on 55 carries with 10 scores. Jr WB Hunter Johns missed a couple games, but has 340 yards of 43 carries with 8 scores. Smith (#13, Sr, 6;0 205) adds 47-241-5 from the RB position. Eslinger has been effective in the passing attack with 13 caches for 246 yards and 4 TDs. Linton has run for 277 per game with 32 rush TDs, and passing accounts for 136.75.

Both teams have solid line play on both sides of the ball. Linton with Center Nathan Watson (Jr 6’0 255) Guards Wrigley Franklin (jar 6’3 225) and Aiden Giles (Jr 6’3 215) with tackles Donovan DeBruhl (Sr 6’0 275) and Cameron Goodman (Sr, 6’3 200). They will be up against a 3 man front from South Putnam starting at NT with Parkey Pelfrey (Sr 6’0 225) and Soph Kyle Glasson (6;2 175) and Jr Ethan Harcourt (5’9 200) on either side. We will see Isaac McClain (jr 5’10 290) for sure. The Eagles return 2 of their Olineman from the 12-1 team with Pelfrey and Jr Brock Heavin (6’2 250). Pelfrey at Center, Heavin at tackle. They are joined by tackle Matthew Goodpastor (Sr 6’1 230) with Guard McClain and tackle Jarred Bunch (Jr 6’1 190). Freshman Parker Harris (5’210 195) has also seen action at guard to supply depth. Across the LOS they face NT Sr Jackson Fields (6’0 205) with DE’s Ty Boyd (Soph 6’1 190) and Franklin, but also will see Giles, and Goodman with reps.

Linton’s leading tackler is at ILB with Sr Eslinger at 80 tackles, 11.5 TFL and an Interception. He is joined by Sr Bracey Breneman (6’3 200) with 42 stops and5 TFL. The OLB’s have been Seniors Drew Smith with 30 Tackles 8.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks, and Jackson Lynn (Sr 6’0 185) with 16 stops and 3 TFL. Lynn has been in multiple roles for the Miners, as starter Jr Hunter Johns (16 T, 3.5 TFL, 3 Sacks) hasn’t returned to the role since coming back 2 weeks ago. Sr Cody Jackson (5’10 195) has been a factor in his time on the field with 3.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks. The Eagles are led as well by their inside Linebackers. Goodpastor and Soh Aiden Beadles (#11, 6’1 175) each with 75 tackles. Goodpastor with 9 TFL and 3 Sacks, Beadles with 8 and 3. #17 Uriah Kortz (Jr 5’1 175) has 42 stops from an OLB, wile Hibbeln adds 55 with 4 TFL in some sort of linebackler/safety crossbreed. I would imagine he and Gennicks will know each other well by game’s end…just as Goodpastor and Eslinger will supply big hits on both sides of the ball.

I think both teams’ defensive backs with have their hands full. The weather only benefits the offense because they know where they are going while the DBs have to react. One slip and a wide-open target could become 6 points. I have seen #23 Luke Switzer and #28 Patrick Crickmore and corner with #1 Jonas Fisher (Jr 6’0 160) and #6 Caden Switzer (Soph 6’2 165) at the other. For Linton it starts with Free Safety #32 Jaydan Miller (5’8 150) and strong safety Gennicks (6’0 195). The Corners have been Sr $7 Kaulin Padgett (5’9 190) and #24 Eli Poe (6’2 175). Certainly Logan Webb (6’4 170) and Aiden Riggleman (6’0 170) have each been involved as well. I have Linton with 11 interceptions on the year, while I see South Putnam with 5.

Special Teams in a game like this can be the make or break point. PAT have been topsy turvy for the Miners, and with wet conditions I wonder if we will see Linton use 2-point play more often. Linton has 2 freshmen who have been battling it out weekly for the kicking honors. Jose’ Sevilla-Garcia has hit on 9 of 12, Eddie Caceres Oliver 4 of 9. I should mention that Jaydan Miller had done the PATs in 2020 and the first couple games this year until a shoulder injury, but he has been back several weeks. He was 5 of 7. South Putnam seems solid in this department with #7 Wyatt Kendall hitting 23 of 26, and #1 Jonas Fisher filled in last week with 3 of 5. Both have solid punters in Miller and Jarred Bunch. The Kick-off return squad got blistered with 2 return TDs against North Knox, and Eastern had a couple nice runs last week. Let’s hope we don’t have that issue with this talented Eagles team tonight.

There you have it. 2 very good small-town football teams going at it. Both with an eye towards success in the post-season and using this game as a tool to prepare for what both will face down that road. Linton is 4th in Coaches Poll, 5th in AP, the highest rankings we’ve seen for the Miners in 2A. The Eagles are #7 in Coaches, and #5 in AP in the 1A polls. Course, polls mean nothing. It always gets settled on the field of play!

File photo of the Miner Football Team. Photo by Austin Gordon Photography.

