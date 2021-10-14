Large-scale heroin dealer in nearby Orange County arrested

Back in June 2021, the Indiana State Police received information that Tyler Moore, a 30 year old from Bedford, was allegedly dealing large quantities of heroin, which was laced with fentanyl in Lawrence, Orange, and surrounding counties. ISP Drug Enforcement Section Detective Josh Allen and ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. Sgt. Greg Day began an investigation.

Since then, it was then discovered that Moore had moved to an apartment in the 100 block of East Washington Street in Orleans, where Orleans PD obtained more information that Moore was active in dealing illegal drugs in the area. Over the next three months, the Indiana State Police DES and ACES, with the assistance of Orleans PD, utilized a variety of investigative techniques to help establish probable cause of Moore’s involvement.

Earlier today, on Thursday, October 14th, Trooper Caleb Garvin conducted a traffic stop of Moore along SR 37 in Orleans for a speeding violation. There were two female passengers inside the vehicle with Moore at the time. As backup, Trooper Richard Klun arrived and deployed his canine, Loki, who gave a positive alert on Moore’s vehicle. Sgt. Greg Day and Orleans PD Officer Jim Lindsey also assisted with the stop.

Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered that the back seat female passenger, identified as Christina Wilson, possessed a methamphetamine smoking device with methamphetamine residue, a baggie with a small amount of methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana.

The front seat female passenger had no identification, so she verbally identified herself; however, during the search of the vehicle, her actual identification was located and it was discovered that she was giving a false name. In reality, she was identified as Yazmen Young, who had an active felony arrest warrant out of Marion County for Possession of a Narcotic Drug. While being placed into custody, Young admitted to being in possession of heroin that she had hidden in her pants. She had approximately 16 grams of heroin in her possession.

Moore had in her possession, marijuana, drug paraphernalia that contained heroin residue, and almost $3,000 of US currency. Afterward, when Troopers searched Moore’s apartment on East Washington Street, they located almost 11 ounces (306 grams) of heroin and 4 ounces (113 grams) of fentanyl, along with other items associated with dealing drugs.

All three suspects were arrested and incarcerated in the Orange County Jail and the following are the charges for each arrested suspect:

Tyler J. Moore, 30 years old of Bedford:

Dealing Narcotic Drug Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Narcotic Drug Over 28 Grams (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor)

Christina C. Wilson, 22 years old of Columbus:

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor)

Yazmen L. Young, 19 years old of Columbus:

Possession of Narcotic Drug Between 10 and 28 Grams (Level 4 Felony)

False Informing (Level 6 Felony)

False Identity Statement (A Misdemeanor)

Active Warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug

All defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless. proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

NOTE – Afterward, Sgt. Greg Day explained how deadly the heroin and fentanyl seized were for the community, explaining that only 1/100th of a gram of fentanyl can be deadly and that it is 100 times more potent than morphine. In addition, he added that 70% of all opioid-related deaths involve fentanyl and the total seized amount is approximately 4,000 doses of heroin for users.

“The fact that this investigation took almost an entire pound of heroin and fentanyl with an estimated street value of almost $75,000 off or our streets no doubt saved many lives,” Sgt. Day said. “I could not be prouder of the work done by everyone involved in this case to ensure a successful conclusion. Both Orange and Lawrence Counties are safer because of it.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

Featured photo by Piyapong Sayduang from Pexels

