Linton beats North Knox in three straight sets to win Round One of Sectional 47

Linton’s Lady Miners beat North Knox in three straight sets to win Round #1 of the Sectionals.

Some photo highlights from the game include: (1.) Sophie Hale sets up a kill for the Miners, (2.) Serving to the Warriors is Audrey Warrick, (3.) Jaylee Hayes hits the ball over, (4.) The bench erupts after a critical point, (5.) Neely Brown sets the ball, (6.) Head Coach Scott Vanderkolk claps for his Lady Miners, and (7.) Cheer block in full-throttle tonight with the roller coaster/wave lead by Caleb Frady.

Featured photo is the Miners celebrating a point, all lead by Senior Gentry Warrick. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

