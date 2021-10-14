Greene County Jail Log – October 14th, 2021

Brandon Charles Sanders, age 28, of Oakland City, but also known to be a resident of Patoka previously, as well, was arrested for identity deception, a Level 6 felony. While bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed for this charge, Sanders is being held without bond because he also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Gibson County for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.