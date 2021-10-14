Greene County Jail Log – October 14th, 2021

Here are the current entries for the Greene County Jail Log on October 14th, 2021. As always, please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Benjamin Lewis Edwards, age 44, of Bloomfield began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. Under the plea agreement, Judge Dena Martin handed down a sentence of 1 year 180 days in jail with 1 year 150 days suspended and 6 days of jail credit applied. Ashley Dyer was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Austin Wade Hudson, age 28, of Lyons was booked on a warrant for his arrest after a notice to the court was filed by the Greene County Probation Department recently. In January 2021, Hudson had plead guilty in a negotiated plea deal to possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond. Previously, Hudson had retained Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Joseph Lozano.
Kirsten Lynn Werner, age 29, of Bloomington, and who has also been previously listed as a resident of Brownstown, was booked on a warrant for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after failing to appear for her initial hearing. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Brandon Charles Sanders, age 28, of Oakland City, but also known to be a resident of Patoka previously, as well, was arrested for identity deception, a Level 6 felony. While bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed for this charge, Sanders is being held without bond because he also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Gibson County for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
James Gregory Peters, age 34, of Switz City was arrested for strangulation, a Level 6 felony charge. He has also been accused of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, residential entry, a Level 6 charge, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $12,500 with ten percent allowed.