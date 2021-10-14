Indiana State Police investigate drive-by shooting north of Petersburg

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

The Indiana State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. this morning at a residence located at 3937 West River Road in Petersburg, which is just slightly less than a one-hour drive south of Linton.

Pike County 911 received a call at approximately 1:59 a.m. from a resident reporting that their neighbor had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the homeowner, Corey Underhill, age 48, had been shot in the back while inside his mobile home. Several rounds were fired into Underhill’s residence, as well.

Underhill was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where he was treated for the gunshot wound.

Indiana State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the person or persons involved in this shooting is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 867-2079 or call 911. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

Featured photo by KoolShooters from Pexels

