Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission set to auction liquor permit in Clay City, other areas across state

From the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission:
On November 9th, 2021, the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission will hold an alcoholic beverage permit auction at 10:00AM at the Indiana Government Center South Building, First Floor, Conference Room C at 302 West Washington Street in the City of Indianapolis, to auction the below listed permits.
More information, including the pre-bid application, can be found on the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s website: www.in.gov/atc
Pre-bid applications will be due no later than Monday, October 25th, 2021. Any applications received after that date will not be accepted.
ATC Pending Auction Permits by County & Jurisdiction
Boone
BO01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Zionsville
BO02 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Zionsville
Carroll
CA01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Delphi
Clark
CL01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville
CL02 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville
CL03 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville
CL04 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville
CL05 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville
Clay
CY01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Clay City
DeKalb
DE01 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant Auburn
Dubois
DU01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Birdseye
Hamilton
HAM01 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store Westfield
Lake
LA01 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant Dyer
LA02 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store Lowell
LA03 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store Merrillville
LA03 Beer Wine & Liquor – Restaurant (210) St. John
LaPorte
LAP01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Westville
Miami
MI01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Peru
Montgomery
MO01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Crawfordsville
Ripley
RP01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store Holton