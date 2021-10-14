Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission set to auction liquor permit in Clay City, other areas across state

From the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission:

On November 9th, 2021, the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission will hold an alcoholic beverage permit auction at 10:00AM at the Indiana Government Center South Building, First Floor, Conference Room C at 302 West Washington Street in the City of Indianapolis, to auction the below listed permits.

More information, including the pre-bid application, can be found on the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s website: www.in.gov/atc

Pre-bid applications will be due no later than Monday, October 25th, 2021. Any applications received after that date will not be accepted.

ATC Pending Auction Permits by County & Jurisdiction

Boone

BO01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Zionsville

BO02 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Zionsville

Carroll

CA01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Delphi

Clark

CL01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville

CL02 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville

CL03 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville

CL04 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville

CL05 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Econ Redevelopment Jeffersonville

Clay

CY01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Clay City

DeKalb

DE01 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant Auburn

Dubois

DU01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Birdseye

Hamilton

HAM01 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store Westfield

Lake

LA01 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant Dyer

LA02 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store Lowell

LA03 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store Merrillville

LA03 Beer Wine & Liquor – Restaurant (210) St. John

LaPorte

LAP01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Westville

Miami

MI01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Peru

Montgomery

MO01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) Crawfordsville

Ripley

RP01 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store Holton

