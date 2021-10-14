It’s October 14th – National Dessert Day!

While every day is a good day to enjoy a dessert, October 14th is one of the top days to dig into your favorite dessert as National Dessert Day! So today, we are sharing some fun facts about desserts. While it is unknown when precisely this delightful national day began, this day of all days gives you the excuse to indulge. After all, National Dessert Day is something worth celebrating, right?

Dessert is a term related to the French word “desservir,” but we all know that the French aren’t the only ones who have invented decadent desserts. As we know them today, desserts weren’t widespread until the production and shipment of cane sugar started taking off in the 1700s. Sugar represented about 20% of all European imports back then, so it became a popular commodity when sugar cane mills were prevalent. Even before sugar mills, even since the Middle Ages, various desserts contained fruits. King Louis XIV prided himself on being able to grow fruits even in winter using primitive greenhouse technology. Desserts back then were often reserved for wealthy residents and leaders, but now it is easier than ever to enjoy a dessert anytime, anywhere. No matter what kind of fruit or other sweet flavors you prefer, making and eating dessert is a great way to bond with friends and family members.

Today, there are thousands of different kinds of dessert recipes, but did you know that puff pastry dough came about by accident? An apprentice in France put too much butter in his batch of bread dough; thus, the ubiquitous puff pastry was born. We are so glad that this happy accident occurred because we don’t know where we would be without puff pastry dough. It is light, buttery, and conveniently found premade in most grocery stores these days. Another interesting fact about dessert is that people often attribute apple pie as a traditional American treat; however, the apple pie originated in England in 1381. The only apple native to the “new world” was the crab apple, which is not an ideal apple variety for any sort of dessert.

If you want to throw a party on National Dessert Day, consider serving an assortment of desserts for your guests. You can even have the classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie running in the background to set the mood. Since it’s October, we thought it would be appropriate to share a pumpkin dessert recipe with you. Here’s how you can make moist pumpkin bars:

Ingredients:

1 cup of vegetable oil

4 eggs

2 cups of granulated sugar

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tsp of baking soda

2 tsp of baking powder

½ tsp of salt

2 – 15 ounce cans of pumpkin

2 tsp of cinnamon

Frosting:

8 ounces of cream cheese (softened)

½ cup of butter

2 Tbsp of milk

1 ½ tsp of vanilla extract

4 cups of powdered sugar

Mix the oil, eggs, and sugar and add the rest of the ingredients (besides the stuff for the frosting). Spray a 9 X 13 pan and use an offset spatula to spread the batter evenly. Bake the pumpkin bars at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.

While you’re waiting, use a hand mixer to combine the frosting ingredients in a mixing bowl. Leave it covered in the refrigerator and frost the pumpkin bars after they have cooled completely.

For those of you who enjoy pecans, try this Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Pie recipe. Don’t let the title fool you; this 7-ingredient dessert is a cinch to make.

Ingredients:

1 sheet of refrigerated pie crust

8-ounce package of cream cheese (softened)

½ cup of granulated sugar

4 large eggs (room temperature)

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1 ¼ cup of chopped pecans

1 jar of caramel ice cream topping

Line a deep-dish pie plate or 9-inch cast-iron skillet with the pie crust and preheat an oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Beat the cream cheese, sugar, one egg, and vanilla in a bowl and spread it evenly on top of the crust. Sprinkle the pecans on top of the cheesecake filling. Whisk the rest of the eggs in a separate bowl and slowly incorporate the caramel sauce. Pour the sauce on top of your pie and then bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Let the pie cool on a wire rack for an hour before serving.

From all of us at The Lintonian, we wish you a happy National Dessert Day! This day is one of the best days of the year to treat yourself to your favorite dessert(s). Whether it is seasonal cookies or an ice cream sundae, you deserve a chance to celebrate on October 14th because the best things in life are — well — sweet!

Featured photo by Susanne Jutzeler from Pexels

